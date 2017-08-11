HEB offering curbside pick up, bbq drive-thru opens Friday

SAN ANTONIO - HEB opened its latest San Antonio location at Highway 1604 and Bulverde Road on Friday morning.

The mother of all HEB's offers a True Texas BBQ Restaurant with a drive-thru, curbside pickup service, and the city's first H-E-B Eye Care Center.

The 117,000-square-foot grocery store lets San Antonians order their groceries online and pick them up curbside.

The second True Texas BBQ, an H-E-B barbecue restaurant, will be located inside with indoor and outdoor seating. The BBQ joint will also offer a drive-thru.

There are seven other True Texas BBQ locations around the state of Texas and the first San Antonio location is located inside the H-E-B Plus! At Potranco and 1604.

The True Texas BBQ menu boasts great eats like brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. If you have a sweet tooth, they have the hook up with banana pudding and peach cobbler.

This HEB is located at 17238 Bulverde Road and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here, to order your groceries online for curbside pick up.

© 2017 KENS-TV