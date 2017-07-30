KENS
Half-price slice special for 'National Cheesecake Day'

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 10:07 AM. CDT July 30, 2017

SAN ANTONIO -  The Cheesecake Factory is offering an "any slice half price" special Sunday and Monday in honor of National Cheesecake Day.

The deal includes locations at North Star Mall and The Shops at La Cantera in San Antonio, as well as numerous locations nationwide.

The Cheesecake Factory also revealed a new "Celebration Cheesecake," complete with layers of vanilla cake, cheesecake, chocolate mousse and cream cheese frosting.

