Half-price slice special for 'National Cheesecake Day'

SAN ANTONIO - The Cheesecake Factory is offering an "any slice half price" special Sunday and Monday in honor of National Cheesecake Day.

The deal includes locations at North Star Mall and The Shops at La Cantera in San Antonio, as well as numerous locations nationwide.

#NationalCheesecakeDay is around the corner! Get Any Slice, Half Price* on July 30th and 31st! Which flavor will you be celebrating with? pic.twitter.com/bnW0uKGaVV — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 27, 2017

The Cheesecake Factory also revealed a new "Celebration Cheesecake," complete with layers of vanilla cake, cheesecake, chocolate mousse and cream cheese frosting.

