Fall is in the air as Dunkin' Donuts rolls out seasonal menu

While most Americans are still enjoying their summer, Dunkin’ Donuts is ready for the seasons to change.

Dunkin’ Donuts is doubling down on their flavorful fall favorites after announcing the classic pumpkin coffees and baked good will return on Aug. 28.

Along with the pumpkin favorites, fans can try out the newest addition to the fall lineup: their maple-flavored menu. This menu includes new Maple Pecan coffees, Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread and a Festive Fall Donut.

These new flavors will be available for a limited time throughout the fall.

But that’s not all. The donut chain revealed you can also enjoy the fall flavors from the comfort of your own home.

Homebodies can get a box of 14 Dunkin’ Donuts Pumpkin flavored K-Cup pods and a 16 oz. size of Dunkin’ Donuts’ packaged Pumpkin flavored coffee from participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations. You can also get them online at http://shop.dunkindonuts.com.

By the end of August, everyone will be running to Dunkin'.

We thought @dancepumpkinman would be the best person to deliver the news…Pumpkin’s coming back 8/28/17! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/mgEg8yKMZg — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) August 14, 2017

