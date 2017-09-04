Austin's El Arroyo restaurant pokes fun at gas panic

El Arroyo, the beloved Austin Mexican restaurant on Fifth Street, made the daily message of their famous sign a clever joke about the rush for gasoline across Texas.

"Austin taco shortage refill here," the sign read.

Since Thursday people not only in Austin but across Texas have rushed to gas stations fearing a shortage. Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton said there is no shortage of fuel in the state, but the high demand has caused many gas stations to run dry.

Although there is no word of a taco shortage, El Arroyo says they've got you covered - just in case.

