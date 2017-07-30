Barbacoa pho with Big Red bubble tea is new twist on S.A. staple

'Suck It' The Restaurant put a new twist on barbacoa and Big Red. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - 'Suck It' The Restaurant is gearing up to serve a San Antonio favorite: Barbacoa pho paired with Big Red-flavored bubble tea.

"San Antonio loves its Big Red and barbacoa tacos. It’s a Saturday and Sunday tradition, so this is our twist on it," operations manager Vinh Hoang said.

The ramen and pho restaurant located on Louis Pasteur Drive has been in business for about eight months.

Hoang said Suck It uses fresh rice noodles in its pho, adding in scallions, cilantro and avocado among other ingredients.

The Big Red bubble tea is also made in house.

"We took Big Red, condensed it down and added a little more vanilla and cherry syrup to make the bubble tea syrup from it," Hoang said.

Suck It is also now serving a charcoal-infused "Black Unicorn" bubble tea that has been popular with customers so far.

The restaurant expects to start serving the barbacoa pho dish on Monday.

