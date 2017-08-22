Baby born premature now thriving thanks to NICU at Methodist Hospital

A Kerrville mother who struggled through two miscarriages gave birth to a baby the size of her hand with serious complications back in February.

Six months later, Charlotte Star is alive thanks to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Hospital.

“I was terrified. They tried to stop the contractions and it didn’t work,” said Elizabeth Rojas recalling the premature birth of her baby.

Charlotte Star couldn’t wait to be born. On March 15, at only 22 weeks, she arrived.

"So I was high risk to begin with, with two miscarriages," Riojas explained. "I was in labor five days and the hospital was not equipped.”

Rojas says that she literally wished upon a star, which is how Charlotte got her middle name. Her newborn was airlifted to San Antonio, where staff in the NICU at Methodist Hospital worked on her for the past five months.

Dr. Kenton Alexander says that just five or six years ago, it would’ve been a different story. He says that back then, doctors would have advised parents not to resuscitate a baby as premature as Charlotte because of the high mortality rate.

“At that time, it was almost 100 percent mortality,” Dr. Alexander noted.

Thankfully, times have changed, and changed quickly. Methodist Children’s Hospital now has the technology and the team to save more premature babies. They were recently designated as a Level 4 NICUE to deal with complicated births.

Now, Charlotte Star has more than hope. She has her health and a childhood ahead of her.

"We had a great team here and lots of prayers, and we thank everybody for that," Riojas said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 5-month-old had Lasik surgery and her family hopes to take her home to Kerrville next month. In the meantime, the hospital is hoping that the story will help with their ongoing outreach to let families in rural areas know about their NICU.

© 2017 KENS-TV