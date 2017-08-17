Walmart breaks down bizarre top sellers in every state

Photo from BusinessInsider.com (Photo: BusinessInsider.com, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - You can find just about anything at your local Walmart. But what is the go to item for Texans?

Apparently, every state has that one item that is sold more often than others and thankfully, the retail giant broke it down for us by the state.

The company recently analyzed Walmart.com data to find out which items are the most popular in every state. Business Insider created an interactive map to show you the most bizarre top sellers.

For example, Californians mostly buy Zyrtec, a medication used for allergies, Ohio it's the Hatchimals, and how about Tennessee where for some reason a lot of people are buying traffic cones.

For Texas, love must be in the air because the most bizarre item sold here is wedding invitations.

