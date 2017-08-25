Whataburger #WhataThose winners show off their delicious creations

Top winners of Whataburger's #WhataThose Contest (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Whataburger asked for your favorite custom orders and fans of the restaurant delivered.

The top three custom orders in their #WhataThoseContest were voted on by fans and the winners will be taking come one-of-a-kind Whataburger kicks by shoe designer, Jake Danklef.

First place went to Daniel Javaheri for his take on the patty melt. The UTSA student will get the traditional Whataburger themed Jordans.

Second place was taken home by Santiago Rodriguez who customized the Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich. Rodriguez will get the Spicy Ketchup themed kicks.

Third place going to a man in San Juan, Texas.

Although the orders look delicious, Whataburger said they may not get put on the menu. However, that doesn't mean you can't order it.

