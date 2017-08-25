Whataburger #WhataThose first-place contest winner

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Harvey is headed for the Texas coast
-
Harvey upgraded to Category 1 Hurricane
-
South Padre Island may be the first place to get a taste of Harvey
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Wednesday night forecast 8-23-17
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Longtime San Antonians say Harvey is bringing back Salado flood memories
-
Preparing for Harvey
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating
-
Hurricane Harvey: How to be prepared
More Stories
-
Hurricane Harvey now a Category 2 storm as it heads…Aug 24, 2017, 7:13 a.m.
-
Airbnb offering free housing for Hurricane Harvey…Aug 25, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
-
South Padre Island may be the first place to get a…Aug 24, 2017, 10:58 p.m.