KENS
Close

Hey, H-E-B: 'What aisle are the hoochies on?'

H-E-B President Scott McClelland had a good laugh recently when he found a wadded up grocery list at one of his Houston stores.

Michelle Homer , KHOU 7:15 PM. CDT August 13, 2017

H-E-B President Scott McClelland had a good laugh recently when he found a wadded up grocery list at one of his Houston stores. And he had our newsroom laughing when he shared it on Twitter. 

It appeared to be a pretty typical list written by a woman whose man might not know where to find everything: NO baby carrots; kale salsa (yuck!); and that yogurt that helps him -- um, how shall we phrase this? -- stay "regular." 

But as you scroll down to the bottom, she reminds him in BOLD RED LETTERS that he's there to shop for food -- NOT other women: "Do NOT look at the hoochies!"

McClelland tweeted the list asking, "What aisle are the hoochies on?" 

Thanks for the laugh, @HEBScott! 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories