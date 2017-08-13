Hey, H-E-B: 'What aisle are the hoochies on?'

H-E-B President Scott McClelland had a good laugh recently when he found a wadded up grocery list at one of his Houston stores. And he had our newsroom laughing when he shared it on Twitter.

It appeared to be a pretty typical list written by a woman whose man might not know where to find everything: NO baby carrots; kale salsa (yuck!); and that yogurt that helps him -- um, how shall we phrase this? -- stay "regular."

But as you scroll down to the bottom, she reminds him in BOLD RED LETTERS that he's there to shop for food -- NOT other women: "Do NOT look at the hoochies!"

McClelland tweeted the list asking, "What aisle are the hoochies on?"

Thanks for the laugh, @HEBScott!

