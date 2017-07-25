Win Whataburger kicks by tweeting your custom order

You can win these custom shoes by entering the #WhataThoseContest. (PHOTO: Whataburger) (Photo: Whataburger, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Share your custom order on social media, and you can have a shot at winning some cool Whataburger custom kicks!

Whataburger's #WhataThoseContest is asking Twitter users to submit their custom order using the contest's hashtag.

The shoes up for grabs are designed by Jake Danklefs.

Contest rules state using multiple accounts and repeating tweets is discouraged. You can also reportedly enter the contest by using the #WhataThoseContest hashtag on Instagram and Facebook.

The contest runs until noon on Aug. 7, when semifinalists will be selected.

My favorite thing from Whataburger is the Patty Melt add jalapenos with a large fries and spicy ketchup oh baby! #WhataThoseContest — Kyle McNamee (@KSmack94) July 25, 2017

