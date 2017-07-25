KENS
Close

Win Whataburger kicks by tweeting your custom order

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 12:30 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Share your custom order on social media, and you can have a shot at winning some cool Whataburger custom kicks!

Whataburger's #WhataThoseContest is asking Twitter users to submit their custom order using the contest's hashtag.

The shoes up for grabs are designed by Jake Danklefs.

Contest rules state using multiple accounts and repeating tweets is discouraged. You can also reportedly enter the contest by using the #WhataThoseContest hashtag on Instagram and Facebook.

The contest runs until noon on Aug. 7, when semifinalists will be selected.

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories