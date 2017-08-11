These mermaid churros on Instagram will make your mouth water

A handcrafted churro shop in California is creating buzz with its sparkly mermaid-themed treats.
THE LOOP: Handcrafted Churros in Westminster, Calif. south of Los Angeles is whipping up churros with aqua blue and purple frosting, complete with glitter.
Some of the photos showing off the sugary sweets even include mermaid nail designs.
The mermaid churros reportedly went on sale Friday for the first time, but preview photos were already attracting thousands of likes on Instagram.
Who knows, like the unicorn food trend, the idea might just catch on in San Antonio. 😋
