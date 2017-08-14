'Only on West Commerce' video of woman straightening hair goes viral

A video showing a woman straightening her hair outside of a West Commerce Street convenience store is going viral. (PHOTO: Anthony Ruiz/ Facebook) (Photo: Anthony Ruiz/ Facebook, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - A video that appears to show a woman straightening her hair outside of a Pik Nik convenience store near downtown is going viral on Facebook.

Anthony Ruiz posted the video Sunday with the caption "Only on West Commerce."

It has been shared more than 1,700 times and has more than 65,000 views on Facebook.

"Sometimes, you gotta do what you gotta do," one Facebook user commented.

© 2017 KENS-TV