San Antonio couple has fairytale mermaid proposal

An epic mermaid proposal caught on camera undersea.

Chelsey Hernandez , KENS 10:39 AM. CDT August 17, 2017

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio couple had an epic mermaid proposal that was caught on camera under the sea.

Eric Martinez and Cammy Cuoco had one magical proposal that was fit for a princess.

Polly Dawson of Del Sol Photography captured the magical moment for the couple and her photos have since gone viral.

For the full engagement story, you can visit Del Sol Photography’s website.

Eric’s Engagement to Cammy Video: 

 

You can follow Del Sol Photography on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest @delsolphoto as well as their YouTube and Google+

