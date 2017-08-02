KENS
'Rocky Claus' delivers presents to San Antonio Children's Hospital

A local man helped light up children's faces on Wednesday when he visited Children's Hospital with a truckload of donated toys.

Jason Eggleston, KENS 5 , KENS 12:25 AM. CDT August 03, 2017

He calls himself “Rocky Claus.” One local man helped light up children’s faces on Wednesday when he visited San Antonio Children’s Hospital with a truckload of donated toys.

Photojournalist Jason Eggleston has the story.

