'Rocky Claus' delivers presents to San Antonio Children's Hospital

A local man helped light up children's faces on Wednesday when he visited Children's Hospital with a truckload of donated toys. He calls himself "Rocky Claus." One local man helped light up children's faces on Wednesday when he visited San Antonio Children's Hospital with a truckload of donated toys.Photojournalist Jason Eggleston has the story.
