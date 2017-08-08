KENS
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Military reunion steals show at S.A. Missions game

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 9:32 PM. CDT August 08, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - One family experienced a sweet homecoming at a San Antonio Missions baseball game Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Lisa Perez surprised her two kids on the field after the second inning.

She was deployed to Afghanistan for 10 months and serves in the U.S. Army Reserves.

The missions posted photos of the reunion on Twitter, thanking Perez for her service.

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories