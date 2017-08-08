Military reunion steals show at S.A. Missions game

Sgt. Lisa Perez surprised her kids at a Missions game after returning home from Afghanistan. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - One family experienced a sweet homecoming at a San Antonio Missions baseball game Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Lisa Perez surprised her two kids on the field after the second inning.

She was deployed to Afghanistan for 10 months and serves in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Great moment at The 🐺 as SGT Lisa Perez surprises her 2 kids with a special homecoming. Thank you for your service Lisa! #welcomehome #USA pic.twitter.com/9rfX8mOpK1 — San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb) August 9, 2017

The missions posted photos of the reunion on Twitter, thanking Perez for her service.

