Made in S.A.: Busted Sandal Brewing Company

SAN ANTONIO — It turns out that a lifelong friendship, love of beer, and broken flip flop creates one heck of a business plan.

Busted Sandal Brewing Company began as a night out on the town for three guys in 2001.

“They walked out of the bar into the parking lot and they saw this busted sandal, and they proceeded to prophesize over this sandal," Busted Sandal Brewing Company, Lead Brewer, Mike Salinas said.

Years later the group took the leap and in 2013 decided to begin a brewery. A brewery which they named after that random night out and created a symbol that became a recognizable one.

“Unofficially our tagline is “busted sandal the sign of a good time.” Because if you busted a sandal then usually it’s worthwhile," Salinas said.

The beer that started the brewery is their El Robusto Porter, but there's plenty of others on tap for any pallet.

“That’s the beauty of it for me. Crafting a beer that everybody wants to drinks over and over again," Salinas said.

Busted Sandal brews daily and pushes out over 2,000 barrels a year. They craft everything you see on store shelves in this small operation but always keeping that San Antonio flair.

“Absolutely, you have to keep your core demographic in mind when you are coming up with beers. Especially when it’s going to be something unique,” Salinas said.

So the next time you are looking to quench your thirst, or if you just want that Busted Sandal experience, you know where to turn.

“We make beers for everyday drinking as well as for people who want to try something new. But in the end, you are going to find something that you like," Salinas said.

Busted Sandal is celebrating their four-year anniversary on Sept. 2. Tickets are $25 and they will also be having a diaper drive for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

For more information, you can visit http://www.bustedsandalbrewing.com/events/.

