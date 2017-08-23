KENS
Linkin Park fans hold vigil for Chester Bennington at Hemisfair Park

Linkin Park fans gathered for a vigil at Hemisfair Park to celebrate the life of singer Chester Bennington, an artist that meant so much to so many.

Ivan Gibson, KENS 11:46 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

Wednesday would’ve been the night that rock band Linkin Park performed at the AT&T Center. But the show was canceled after lead singer Chester Bennington committed suicide.

KENS 5 Photojournalist Ivan Gibson was there for the emotional tribute.

