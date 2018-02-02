KENS 5's Super Bowl Eats recipes

All week, KENS 5 has featured culinary concoctions sure to liven up any Super Bowl party this weekend.

Whether your favorite is Bill Taylor’s bruschetta, Joe Reinagel’s Reino-poppers, Jeff Brady’s pretzels with queso dip, or Deborah Knapp’s chili dip… or you love and want to make all three, we’ve got your recipes here.

BILL TAYLOR’S BRUSCHETTA

Bagel chips

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Sun-dried tomatoes

Garlic powder

Ground pepper

Basil

Oregano

Bake in oven heated to 350 degrees for eight to 10 minutes.

JOE REINAGEL’S REINO-POPPERS

Brown three links of chorizo.

In a bowl, add two small boxes of cream cheese, three large tablespoons of sour cream, one diced red onion, a bag of shredded smoked, bacon-flavored cheese (you can also use smoked gouda), a generous portion of hot sauce depending on how spicy you want it, and mix it all with the chorizo.

Cut 12 to 15 fresh jalapenos in half and hollow them out to make sure there are no seeds. Fill them with the mixture and bake in an oven heated to 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

They should come out bubbly and with a brown tint. Enjoy!

JEFF BRADY’S PRETZELS WITH QUESO DIP

Pretzel ingredients:

One can of refrigerated biscuit dough

Six cups of water

Half a cup of baking soda

Two large egg whites

Coarse salt of pretzel salt

Directions for making pretzel bites:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray -OR- use a pizza stone for baking.

Quarter each biscuit then roll each piece into a ball. Pinch to seal. In a medium saucepan, combine water and baking soda. Bring to boil then reduce to a simmer. Add half of the rolled balls and cook for 1/2 minute. Remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to baking sheet, making sure the pretzels aren't touching. Brush egg white over each pretzel. Sprinkle with salt. Bake for 10 -15 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Repeat with second half of the rolled balls of biscuit dough.

Note: Baked pretzel bites can be frozen up to 3 months. Thaw and reheat in the oven at 300 degrees until warm.

Cheese dip No. 1 ingredients:

Eight ounces of cubed cream cheese

Eight ounces of shredded cheddar cheese

Half a cup of whole milk

Half a cup of FRESH chopped chives for garnish

Directions for cheese dip No. 1:

Combine all ingredients in a two-quart slow cooker. Cover and heat on low heat for two to three hours stirring occasionally until cheese is melted and dip is smooth. If the dip is too runny once the cheese is melted, remove lid and cook on low for 15 to 30 minutes. Dip will also thicken as it cools. Add chopped chives just before serving.

Ingredients for greatest queso that ever lived:

Eight ounces of cubed cream cheese

One 32-ounce block of Velveeta cheese

One 10-ounce can of Rotel diced tomatoes and chopped green chilies

One 10.5-ounce can of cream of mushroom soup

One pound of browned hot ground sausage

Directions for greatest queso that ever lived:

Brown sausage in a pan over medium heat and set aside. Cut up Velveeta and cream cheese into cubes and place into a medium size crock pot. Pour in the Rotel tomatoes and chilies and the cream of mushroom soup. Stir ingredients together. Set the crock pot on the low setting for one hour. After about 30 minutes, add the browned sausage and continue to cook, stirring as needed.

DEBORAH KNAPP’S CHILI DIP

Ingredients:

Eight ounces of softened cream cheese

One 15-ounce can of no-beans chili

One 16-ounce package of shredded Mexican cheese

Directions:

Microwave cream cheese for one minute in a 12’’ by 12’’ Pyrex or glass pie dish. Remove and spread cream cheese to cover the bottom of the dish. Then, pour the chili on top of the cream cheese. Lastly, layer the shredded cheddar cheese. Microwave for three minutes or until cheese has melted.

Serve with chips. Sides may include jalapenos, pico de gallo, or guacamole.

