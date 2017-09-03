Foster kids displaced by Harvey Floods
Roy Maas Youth Alternative was contacted about housing displaced foster children living in the 50 counties hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.Bill Wilkinson, CEO Roy Maas Youth Alternatives, joins KENS 5 to talk about their relief efforts.
KENS 7:41 AM. CDT September 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumer-fueled gas panic continues in San Antonio
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
-
Teacher admits to having sex with student
-
Panic at the pump causes empty gas stations
-
Officials continue to tell consumers that there is no gas shortage in Texas
-
1,200 foster kids displaced becuase of Hurricane Harvey flooding
-
Gas shortage and canceled flights worry travelers on Labor Day weekend
-
Truckers waiting hours for fuel in east San Antonio
-
Costumed characters invade downtown for San Japan 2017
-
JBSA hosts primary FEMA staging for supplies heading to victims of Harvey
More Stories
-
New Yorker's first taste of Whataburger during Harvey helpSep. 3, 2017, 7:20 a.m.
-
Consumer-fueled gas panic continues in San Antonio…Sep. 2, 2017, 10:58 p.m.
-
If you really need fuel, the GasBuddy is a big helpSep. 1, 2017, 9:34 p.m.