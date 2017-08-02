Finalist in Lay's 'Do Us a Flavor' contest is from San Antonio

Right now, on shelves across the country, chip-lovers can get a little taste of something completely inspired from the Alamo City.

You could say it’s quintessential San Antonio.

We’re talking about Crispy Taco-flavored Lay’s potato chips.

The creator is a finalist from San Antonio and if she wins, she’ll walk away with a $1 million prize.

San Antonio’s Ellen Sarem says that she was inspired to enter the Crispy Taco flavor because it's her fiancé Casey’s favorite food. She said it's the first thing she ever cooked him when they started dating.

Sarem also says that if she wins the big prize, she will probably set some money aside for her 9-month-old son and maybe take a family vacation.

There are a few ways you can show your Alamo City pride and vote for the Crispy Taco flavor: You can vote once per day at Lays.com or on Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtags #SweepstakesEntry along with #VoteCrispyTaco.

You can even vote on Snapchat.

