Double amputee inspires as she trains for triathlon

Yvonne Llanes now trains six days a week. She lost both of her legs in a tragic accident. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Yvonne Llanes is now a happy-go-lucky person who spends most days at the gym.

Whether she's pumping iron and breaking a sweat, or gliding through the pool, Yvonne trains like a pro athlete six days a week.

"In order to keep your body going, you have to keep pushing it," said Llanes.

The 48-year-old is a double amputee and is training for a triathlon for challenged athletes.

"I'm part of three-man team. I'm part of the swimming portion," she said.

Yvonne has come a long way since the tragic accident in 2005 that took both her legs.

She was living in Yuma, Arizona when a driver crashed his car into her as she was putting packages into the back of a car.

The driver who, was high on methamphetamine, left her pinned between two cars. Her legs were severed instantly.

"I vividly remember everything. It's unfortunate because I wish I didn't. At the time, I was in so much pain that I was screaming just shrieks of pain and yelling for people to help me," she said.

Yvonne never lost consciousness and was even awake through surgery.

"It was excruciating. There are no words that can describe what I was going through and what my body was going through."

This triathlete is inspiring others as she trains for a competition for challenged athletes. (Photo: KENS)

Yvonne was unable to return to work as vice principal of a school, let alone take care of herself or her family.

She said she was wheelchair-bound and relied on family members to help her with daily tasks.

The mother of four fell into a deep depression that lasted 10 years and put a strain on her marriage.

One day, a friend told Yvonne about a boot camp for amputees. However, she didn't follow up until the death of her dad.

"On my dad's death bed, he told me my life was not over, in fact, it was just beginning," she said.

That advice combined with testimonials from people at the boot camp helped pull Yvonne out of her depression, and she decided to rise from her wheelchair and learned how to use prosthetic legs.

That was two years ago, and she has since turned over a new leaf. She has a positive outlook on life and has learned how to do everything for herself.

"I am happy now. I was down for so long, and I never want to go back there. I want people to see that even though life has thrown an obstacle at you. It doesn't mean that life has to stop. It doesn't mean that you give up," she said.

