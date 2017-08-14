What’s better than a 7-Eleven Slurpee? The answer: a Slurpee in whatever container you want.
However, you want to spin it, Bring Your Own Cup Day is back at 7-Eleven!
It is two glorious days where you get to decide what a Slurpee cup is. This means it could be a normal cup, maybe a hat or even a drum (well, maybe a small drum).
There are three steps to the process, according to 7-Eleven.
First, bring your custom cup into any 7-Eleven on Aug. 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Second, fill your cup with as much Slurpee drink as your heart desires for only $1.50.
Lastly, snap a picture and share it on social media with #BYOCupDay!
7-Eleven did state the cup must fit upright within 10” hole, it must be food-safe clean and it must be watertight. They do ask that only one cup per person.
So, what are you going to bring for #BYOCupDay?
