WWE superstar, S.A. resident Paige says she'll return ‘soon'

Paige arrives for WWE Monday Night Raw at the 02 Brooklyn Bowl on April 18, 2016 in London, England. Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

In a recent interview on Sirius XM, WWE superstar and San Antonio resident Paige said that she’ll return to action “soon” after getting the results of a CT scan that she called "encouraging."

While she didn’t provide a specific timeline, it’s the first time we’ve heard Paige or the WWE talk about a possible return from the injury (and suspension) that’s kept her out of action since her last TV appearance in late June of 2016.

Paige moved to San Antonio to live with significant other and former WWE superstar Alberto El Patron, nee Alberto Del Rio.

Here’s the full interview:

(Can’t see the audio player? Click here.)

© 2017 KENS-TV