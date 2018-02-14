Former Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault listens during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

(CBS) -- Former White House aide and "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman said people would be "begging" for President Trump back if Vice President Mike Pence became commander in chief in a new episode of the CBS reality show that aired Monday night. The reality show star added that the conservative Christian is "scary" and "extreme."

Newman, who said last week she would never in a "million years" vote again for Mr. Trump, revealed more about her tenure in the White House, commenting on immigration and Pence.

In conversation with fellow "Big Brother" contestants on DACA and uptick in deportations of undocumented immigrants with the current administration, Newman said it's only "going to get worse."

"I've seen the plan," she said. "The roundup plan is getting more and more aggressive. He's a numbers guy. He wants to outdo his predecessors."

Then Newman shifted her attention on Pence, who is pro-life and has opposing views on gay marriage.

"As bad as y'all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence," she said as other cast members nodded in agreement. "I'm just going to say that. So everybody that's wishing for impeachment, might want to reconsider their life."

"We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president, that's all I'm saying," she added.

