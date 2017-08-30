KENS
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

Wine And Dine

Wine And Dine

KENS 1:51 PM. CDT August 30, 2017

Get your taste buds ready for a five-course meal that will surely impress.

 

August Wine Pairing Dinner

9800 Hyatt Resort Drive

Tomorrow 7:00 P.M.

Reservations Required

210.467.1234

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories