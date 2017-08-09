KENS
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Whiter Teeth In Minutes!

Power Swabs

KENS 11:44 AM. CDT August 09, 2017

We're telling you how you can get whiter teeth in just minutes!

 

Power Swabs

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

1.800.371.7279

powerswabs.com

 

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories