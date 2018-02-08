KENS
Close

What's Going on Around Town?

Around Town Full

KENS 11:56 AM. CST February 08, 2018

There are always so many fun and inexpensive events going on around town, and these are just a few happening this weekend!

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories