Close What's Going on Around Town? Around Town Full KENS 11:56 AM. CST February 08, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST There are always so many fun and inexpensive events going on around town, and these are just a few happening this weekend! © 2018 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS SAPD investigating social media threat of violence Boerne man witnesses Las Vegas shooting from hotel room VIA bus drivers tells nursing mother to "cover up" Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured teen NEISD releases submissions for Lee High School name change Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Video shows Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas #TheLateFeed: Violence ends with driver slamming into fighters More Stories Report: Danny Green, first round pick may be traded… Feb. 8, 2018, 11:10 a.m. Neighbors to honor Von Ormy man who clears town litter Feb. 8, 2018, 8:45 a.m. One dead in southwest-side house fire Feb. 8, 2018, 7:20 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs