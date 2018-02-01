KENS
Close

What's Going On Around Town?

Around Town

KENS 12:20 PM. CST February 01, 2018

If you’re a thrift shopper, animal lover, or even want to pick up a new hobby and learn how to sew, we’ve got you covered!

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories