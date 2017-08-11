Close Weekend Reel Weekend Reel KENS 11:58 AM. CDT August 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST it's time for our weekend reel sponsored by the Alamo Drafthouse. © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Here's what happens during a solar eclipse Comal drug bust leaves 44 behind bars New rules for those getting Texas driver's licenses Proposed San Antonio budget focuses on equity rather than equality S.A. police investigating human remains found on southeast side KENS 5 obtains La Vernia ISD employee resignation letters Dueling rallies over Confederate monuments Emotional day at Taylor Swift trial CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers forced to jump from freeway Original: Heart-related issues during pregnancy More Stories Ezekiel Elliott suspended for 6 games Aug 11, 2017, 11:14 a.m. Former Judson HS teacher gets 10 years in sex parties case Aug 11, 2017, 11:26 a.m. Spurs unveil new Nike and 'Icon' edition jerseys Aug 11, 2017, 9:31 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs