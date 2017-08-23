KENS
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Try Before You Buy

Try Before You Buy

KENS 11:17 AM. CDT August 23, 2017

We try it before you buy it! 

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories