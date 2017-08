With nearly 6.5 million views on YouTube, that blind audition was considered the most impactful performance of the season of The Voice.

Taylor Phelan

Sam's Burger Joint Music Hall

330 E. Grayson St.

Tomorrow Night

Doors Open At 8:00 P.M.

Performance 8:30 P.M.

taylorphelan.com

© 2017 KENS-TV