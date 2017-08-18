Children are inherently full of love and enjoy helping those around them. But if we also want our kids to grow up as caring and compassionate adults, then we have to teach it to them. That's where programs like the Team Up Challenge come in.
Applications Are Out Now!
2017-18 Team Up Challenge
Get up to $250,000 for your project!
Applications Due Oct. 1
@SBGBofficial
sbgb.org
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs