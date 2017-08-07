KENS
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Texas 4-H Horse Club Helps Bill's Elves

Bill's Elves

KENS 12:08 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

Brandon was joined with a group that wants to help Bill’s Elves!

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories