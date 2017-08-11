KENS
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Teacher Appreciation Night

SA Stars

KENS 11:59 AM. CDT August 11, 2017

The Stars have some important home games coming up.

 

Teacher Appreciation Night

SA Stars Vs Atlanta Dream

This Saturday

7 P.M.

210.225.TEAM

Nominate Your Favorite Teacher at

sastars.com

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories