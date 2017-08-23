Close Successful Weight Loss Journey Slimedica KENS 11:17 AM. CDT August 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Getting to our ideal weight can be like a rollercoaster. Some days we are doing great, others not so much. Slimedica 14615 San Pedro Ave. Suite 120210.971.4000slimedica.com © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tuesday night forecast 8-22-17 Wednesday morning forecast Man dies after slamming car into poll on northeast side S.A.'s free speech ordinance under review after Travis Park protests S.A. man just wants dog back after pickup was stolen with pup inside SAPD: Suspect used social media against child sex victim Family questions use of deadly force on pets Councilwoman Viagran supports relocation of Travis Park Confederate monument Baby born premature now thriving thanks to NICU at Methodist Children's Here's what happens during a solar eclipse More Stories South-side water line break leaves 5k without water Aug 23, 2017, 7:08 a.m. Man dies after slamming car into pole on northeast side Aug 23, 2017, 6:27 a.m. Storm headed for Gulf of Mexico could become… Aug 22, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs