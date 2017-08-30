KENS
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

Southern Drinks For Harvey

Southern Drinks For Harvey

KENS 2:10 PM. CDT August 30, 2017

60 of the best bars and restaurants in San Antonio are coming together to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories