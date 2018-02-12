Close Skate, Don't Hate! Rollercade KENS 11:57 AM. CST February 12, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Sometimes, you just got to let go of all your worries and get your ‘roll on’! This week’s photog find is a place in San Antonio where generations of families have had this love-skate relationship. © 2018 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS SAPD investigating social media threat of violence Boerne man witnesses Las Vegas shooting from hotel room VIA bus drivers tells nursing mother to "cover up" Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured teen NEISD releases submissions for Lee High School name change Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Video shows Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas #TheLateFeed: Violence ends with driver slamming into fighters More Stories Luis Miguel coming to San Antonio this summer Feb 12, 2018, 10:52 a.m. Driver recovering after wedging car under 18-wheeler Feb 12, 2018, 8:57 a.m. SPURS GAMEDAY: Aldridge won't play against streaking Jazz Feb 12, 2018, 9:20 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs