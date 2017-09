A challenging new race is coming to San Antonio for the first time ever and it's not for the faint hearted!

Quarry Crusher Run

Vulcan Materials

4303 N. Loop 1604 E.

(1604 & OConnor Rd.)

Saturday 8 A.M.

quarrycrusher.com/san-antonio

20 % Discount Code for Great Day SA Viewers.

Use Code GDSA When Registering

© 2017 KENS-TV