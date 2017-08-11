KENS
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Pediatric House Calls

Concierge Kids Care

KENS 11:59 AM. CDT August 11, 2017

The day is over and you're stressing over medical bills. Well we might have a solution for you!

 

210.622.8402


ckcoftexas.com

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories