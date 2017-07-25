KENS
Mozart In Concert

Mozart Festival

KENS 11:45 AM. CDT July 25, 2017

The Mozart festival Texas is this weekend!

 

Mozart Festival Texas 2017

University of The Incarnate Word

4301 Broadway St.

Concert Hall

July 29th - August 6th

210.829.3852

mozartfestivaltexas.org

