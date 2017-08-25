KENS
Mow Down Smog

KENS 11:24 AM. CDT August 25, 2017

Mowing our lawns means gallons of gasoline which also equals air pollution. Now CPS Energy offers a rebate for its customers when they purchase electric lawn equipment.

