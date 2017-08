No child should ever have to go hungry, but unfortunately when school's out, kids don't have access to food, let alone a healthy meal. That's why the Million Summer Meals program was created.

Express Lube

14 Automotive Locations!

July 3rd - August 31st

Free Brake Inspection!

$79.99 For Lifetime Brake Pads

For Most Vehicles!

expresslube.com

© 2017 KENS-TV