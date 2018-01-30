KENS
Close

Meditate Your Mind

Yoga

KENS 12:13 PM. CST January 30, 2018

Need a way to destress your mind and find your inner “zen”? Yoga has proved to help people's health and overall happiness.

MelMarie Yoga
11844 Wurzbach
704.962.0771
MelmarieYoga.com

© 2018 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories