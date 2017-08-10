Looking to help out in our community? Do you have a working car? Well this might be for you. Thanks to Honda we get to introduce you to Meals on Wheels...helping seniors get the food they need!

Thank you Honda for helping us showcase our good people!

If you'd like to nominate someone... Email us at goodpeople@kens5.com

Become A Volunteer

4306 NW Loop 410

Any Day from Monday - Friday

Delivery Locations Vary

210.735.5115

mowsatx.org.

