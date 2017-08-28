KENS
Close

Marketplace Fun In Helotes

Marketplace Fun In Helotes

KENS 11:46 AM. CDT August 28, 2017

Shopping local is always something special. You can head down to Old Town Helotes for something fun every Saturday!

Helotes Market Place

Every First Saturday Of the Month

From 10 A.M. -  5 P.M.

210.695.8877

visithelotes.com

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories