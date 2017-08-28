Close Marketplace Fun In Helotes Marketplace Fun In Helotes KENS 11:46 AM. CDT August 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Shopping local is always something special. You can head down to Old Town Helotes for something fun every Saturday!Helotes Market PlaceEvery First Saturday Of the MonthFrom 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.210.695.8877visithelotes.com © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS RAW: Damage in Rockport's Key Allegro subdivision Bexar Co. dropped from flood watch, tropical storm warning San Antonio's response to harvey S.A. couple stranded in Houston airport for days after Harvey's onslaught New Braunfels WWII vet chooses home over shelter Woman held hostage by thieves for safe code San Antonio's Emergency Operations Center continuing to help evacuees coming to S.A. Over 1,000 evacuees staying in shelters in San Antonio San Antonio officials say they are ready for Hurricane Harvey while evacuees arrive S.A. Airport flights canceled due to Harvey with more cancelations to come More Stories You can help now: KENS Cares Disaster Relief Aug 28, 2017, 10:54 a.m. Entire Texas National Guard activated for Harvey… Aug 28, 2017, 11:23 a.m. How to help Harvey evacuees Aug 28, 2017, 10:22 a.m.
