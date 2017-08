Strikes, turkeys or gutter balls...hey it’s okay as long as you’re having fun at the alley!

2017 Malik Rose Bowl

Bowl & Barrel

The Rim

17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 102

Monday, August 14th

6:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

www.salvationarmysatx.org

© 2017 KENS-TV