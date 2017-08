At 17 he got his first dose of rock n roll chaos as the opening act for Blind Melon. Today he's co-writing music with one of his childhood heroes. The iconic rock legend Gene Simmons!

Life In Stereo

Album Release On ITunes August 29

Also He's Performing At Sam's Burger Joint

Sunday, Sept. 3 At 8 P.M.

909.962.9222

mattmccormackmusic.com

© 2017 KENS-TV