If a quiet dinner and movie aren’t really your idea of a fun date night, try thinking out of the rink and check out Night of Champions happening this weekend!

Night Of Champions

The San Antonio Shrine Auditorium

901 N Loop 1604

This Saturday, February 17th

Doors Open At 5 P.M.

Casino Night From 5 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Fights Start At 7:30pm

210.422.8787



© 2018 KENS-TV