If you love the sounds of jazz, especially in an outdoor live setting, then you're gonna love what we have for you this morning!

Jazz SA Live

Travis Park - 311 E Travis St.

September 15th 5:00 P.M. - 10:30 P.M.

September 16th 2:00 P.M. - 11:00 P.M.

210.212.8423

jazzsa.org

© 2017 KENS-TV